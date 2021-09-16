National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 137.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 66,285 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 462,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $93.43 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.31.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

