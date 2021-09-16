National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $186.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $191.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.