National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,048 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,068 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

