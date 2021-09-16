National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $121.50 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $630.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

