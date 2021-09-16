National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41.

