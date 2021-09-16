National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 177,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 56,105 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

