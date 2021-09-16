National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $205.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

