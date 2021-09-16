National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after buying an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,260 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,289. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

