National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,133,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.27 and a 200 day moving average of $171.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.