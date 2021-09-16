National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $171.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

