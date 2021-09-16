National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 207,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,005,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,652,000 after purchasing an additional 66,022 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,043,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 541,260 shares of company stock worth $39,392,289. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.