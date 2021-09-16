National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vista Outdoor worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $42.34 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

