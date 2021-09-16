National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $223.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

