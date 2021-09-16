National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 994 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $246.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $171.02 and a 52-week high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.