National Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,423 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vista Outdoor worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSTO. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $16,609,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,050 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $6,727,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $5,632,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $42.34 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

