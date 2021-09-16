National Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,920 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,920 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,587,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 500,924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 56.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 364,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.98.

MT opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

