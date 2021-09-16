National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,304 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,869 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 585,917 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,581,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 345,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

