National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,304 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,581,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,505,000 after purchasing an additional 219,842 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,010,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,912,000 after purchasing an additional 224,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

