National Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,257 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Okta by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total value of $4,351,735.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,553.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,373 shares of company stock worth $50,356,464 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Okta stock opened at $253.58 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

