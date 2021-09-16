National Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,477 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $121.50 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.