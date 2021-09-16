National Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.47 Million Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $118,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $35.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.