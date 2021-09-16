National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 103.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on APPS shares. Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.