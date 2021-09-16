National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on IP shares. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Shares of IP stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

