National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,642,000 after purchasing an additional 232,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,939,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,900,000 after purchasing an additional 183,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.45.

Shares of IP opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

