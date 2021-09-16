National Bank Financial Cuts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$97.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$97.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$254.91.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

TSE CP traded down C$0.25 on Thursday, hitting C$86.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,111. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$77.41 and a one year high of C$100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The stock has a market cap of C$57.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$233.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.