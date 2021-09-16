National Grid plc (LON:NG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,045.27 ($13.66).

A number of brokerages have commented on NG. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

LON NG opened at GBX 959.70 ($12.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 942.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 914.61.

In other National Grid news, insider Nicola Shaw sold 69,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15), for a total value of £643,141.50 ($840,268.49). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 48 shares of company stock worth $45,040.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

