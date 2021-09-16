National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Buys $87,000.00 in Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE NHI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,590. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.