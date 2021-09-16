National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Buys $87,000.00 in Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE NHI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,590. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.
National Health Investors Company Profile
National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.
