National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Position Reduced by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 548,267 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $45,163,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 229.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,899,000 after buying an additional 726,796 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $26,993,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 56.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,329,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,571,000 after buying an additional 476,953 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NYSE NNN opened at $45.46 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.