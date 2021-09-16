Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

GASNY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,712. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

