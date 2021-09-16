Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NTZ traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.88. 29,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,253. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $185.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Natuzzi by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

