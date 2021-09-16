Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.69

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 38527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 89,475 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Navient by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 46,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,116,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

