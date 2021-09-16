Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.26

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,060,647 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £6.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.05.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

