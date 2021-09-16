NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $8.72 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $8.72 or 0.00018335 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $4.02 billion and approximately $280.85 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00139415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.01 or 0.00546870 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00042638 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004271 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 461,253,064 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

