Neblio (NEBL) Reaches Market Cap of $24.05 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $24.05 million and $488,070.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00064710 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026837 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007752 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,232,408 coins and its circulating supply is 17,872,653 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.