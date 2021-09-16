NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the August 15th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,565.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NEC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get NEC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NIPNF remained flat at $$56.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 522. NEC has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79.

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.