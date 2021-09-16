NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in NetApp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in NetApp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,194. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetApp has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $93.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

