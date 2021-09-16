NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $92.66. 11,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,194. NetApp has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.41.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NetApp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in NetApp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in NetApp by 21.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

