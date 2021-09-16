NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY) Trading Down 12.3%

NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY)’s stock price fell 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $18.84. 374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.

About NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY)

NetEnt AB (publ), a digital entertainment company, provides gaming solutions to online casino operators worldwide. It offers slot games; and live casino, including table games, such as Roulette and Blackjack. The company's gaming solutions include NetEnt Live, NetEnt Engage, and Pooled Jackpots.

