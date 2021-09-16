Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Update

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 178.3% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NWITY opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. Network International has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWITY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Network International in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Monday.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

