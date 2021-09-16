Neurotoken Price Up 5.2% This Week (NTK)

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Neurotoken has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Neurotoken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Neurotoken has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neurotoken Profile

Neurotoken (NTK) is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation . The official website for Neurotoken is neuromation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

