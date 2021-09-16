Neutrino USD Reaches Market Cap of $527.28 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $527.28 million and $14.26 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00074623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00124813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00180661 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.31 or 0.07508048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,100.86 or 1.00058794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.25 or 0.00897086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002795 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 532,323,541 coins and its circulating supply is 532,322,959 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

