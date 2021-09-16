Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 305,618 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £4.57 million and a PE ratio of 5.88.

About Newmark Security (LON:NWT)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.