NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Holdings Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 574.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 76,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 735,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,561,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,938,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 60.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 22.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NEU opened at $327.08 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $432.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.35.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $590.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.