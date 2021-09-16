Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Newmont by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,975,000 after purchasing an additional 937,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in Newmont by 606.6% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 865,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,166,000 after acquiring an additional 742,986 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.95. 380,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,496,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.