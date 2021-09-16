Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,738 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Newmont worth $47,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 12.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,153,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,844,000 after buying an additional 665,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

