Newton (NEW) 1-Day Volume Tops $992,761.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. Newton has a market cap of $11.75 million and approximately $992,761.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00073217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00122696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.51 or 0.00177462 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.01 or 0.07459030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,527.00 or 0.99804075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.11 or 0.00882214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

