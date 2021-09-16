Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells $301,000.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $301,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.65. 20,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,957. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

