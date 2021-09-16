NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,567.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $637.72 or 0.01340655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.73 or 0.00543918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00330555 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00016005 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001571 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00016586 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00043839 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

