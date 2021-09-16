NextDAO Hits Market Cap of $3.35 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $226,853.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00074415 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00064978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00124978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00181388 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,134,929,930 coins and its circulating supply is 2,094,697,820 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

