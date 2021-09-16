NextDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $226,296.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $226,296.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00076230 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00120920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00174592 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,136,070,790 coins and its circulating supply is 2,095,838,681 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.